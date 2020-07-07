Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
cyberstalking

7th Former EBay Staffer Charged in Harassment Campaign

NBC Universal, Inc.

A seventh former eBay Inc. employee has been charged with participating in a campaign to terrorize the editor and publisher of an online newsletter because eBay executives were upset about coverage of the company, authorities said Tuesday.

Philip Cooke, 55, who was a supervisor of security operations at eBay's European and Asian offices, is charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, prosecutors said.

The San Jose, California, man will appear in Boston's federal court at a later date, officials said. There was no attorney listed for him in online court records.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

baseball 8 mins ago

‘It Felt Great to Be Out There': Baseball Players Who Lost High School Season Play in New League as Phase 3 Starts

coronavirus 16 mins ago

Doctor Praises EPA for Approving 2 Lysol Products to Kill Coronavirus on Surfaces

Prosecutors announced charges against six other former eBay staffers last month.

Authorities say Cooke, a former police captain in Santa Clara, California, conspired with the other staffers to harass the Massachusetts couple that published the newsletter with threatening messages and disturbing deliveries to their home, including live spiders and cockroaches.

The company said last month that an internal investigation was launched after the company was notified by law enforcement in August of "suspicious actions by its security personnel." The employees were fired in September, the company said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

cyberstalkingeBayNatickMassachussetts
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us