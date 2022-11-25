8 People Taken to Hospital After Four Cars Crash on I-195 in New Bedford

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday night on Interstate 195 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, sending eight people to local hospitals, at least one of whom was seriously injured, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police were called to I-195 westbound at mile marker 26 (the Adams Street overpass) around 7:10 p.m. for a report of a collision involving at least three vehicles and found a Volvo V50, Honda Civic, Mitsubishi Outlander and a Volvo V70 had crashed.

According to police, reports state that a 37-year-old man from New Bedford was ejected from his Volvo V50. A good Samaritan/medical professional assisted on scene, reporting the man was conscious but had sustained serious injuries.

He and seven others were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. There was no immediate update on anyone's condition or the extent of their injuries.

All lanes of the highway were closed for safety due to low-light conditions, police said.

EMS from New Bedford, Fairhaven and Mattapoisett assisted with transporting people for medical treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.