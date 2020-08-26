80-Year-Old Woman Pinned Under Tire of Own Car on Cape Cod

A woman was badly hurt after her vehicle backed over her on Cape Cod.
The victim, an 80-year-old woman, was injured around 6:15 p.m. off Woods Hole Road in Falmouth, Massachusetts, authorities said.
She thought her car was in park, then it rolled back after she got out, trapping her under a tire, according to fire officials in Falmouth.
Crews freed the woman using air bags to lift the car off of her, officials said.
The woman was taken to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries.