80-Year-Old Woman Pinned Under Tire of Own Car on Cape Cod

A woman was badly hurt after her vehicle backed over her on Cape Cod.

The victim, an 80-year-old woman, was injured around 6:15 p.m. off Woods Hole Road in Falmouth, Massachusetts, authorities said.

She thought her car was in park, then it rolled back after she got out, trapping her under a tire, according to fire officials in Falmouth.

Crews freed the woman using air bags to lift the car off of her, officials said.

The woman was taken to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries.