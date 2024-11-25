Maine

84-year-old woman dies in Maine fire

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation

By Marc Fortier

An 84-year-old woman died in a fire Monday morning in Bangor, Maine.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said a 911 call was received at 5:22 a.m. reporting a structure fire at 62 Fairways in Bangor.

Bangor police and fire responded to find a single-family home involved in fire. Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze and located one victim who had died in the fire.

The victim has tentatively been identified as Carla Durgin, the sole occupant and owner of the property. Her body has been transported to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be conducted to confirm her identification.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to conduct the investigation, as is standard protocol with all fatal fires. A team of their investigators is now on scene with the Bangor Fire Department working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The Bangor Fire Department was assisted by the Air National Guard, which is the closest mutual aid department.

