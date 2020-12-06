Local

9-Month-Old Boy's Death in RI Being Investigated as Suspicious

Rhode Island police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a 9-month-old boy in Cranston

Rhode Island police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a 9-month-old boy in Cranston.

On Wednesday, first responders in Cranston were called to a report of an unresponsive and not breathing infant at a home on Lincoln Avenue.

The child was taken to the Hasbro Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The boy's name has not been released.

As part of the investigation Cranston Police Department contacted the Rhode Island State Police.

Officers obtained a warrant and later searched a residence in the Town of West Greenwich. The investigation is ongoing.

