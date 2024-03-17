Boston

9 people displaced after fire in Chinatown

According to authorities, the fire started in a restaurant on the first floor and traveled to the roof in the rear of the building.

Authorities battled a fire in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Boston Fire responded to a fire on 15 Hudson Street at around midnight.

Six adults and three children were displaced by the fire and are being aided by the Red Cross to find housing.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

