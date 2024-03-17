9 people displaced after fire in Chinatown

Authorities battled a fire in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Boston Fire responded to a fire on 15 Hudson Street at around midnight.

According to authorities, the fire started in a restaurant on the first floor and traveled to the roof in the rear of the building.

Six adults and three children were displaced by the fire and are being aided by the Red Cross to find housing.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Companies working at the fire at 15 Hudson st. Chinatown. The fire started around midnight in restaurant on the 1st floor and traveled to the roof in the rear of the building. Major overhauling of the multiple layers of the roof. pic.twitter.com/PxiCi7Y8cv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 17, 2024