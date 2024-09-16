A big week for restaurant openings and closings in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between September 9 and September 15.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tenoch to Open in Harvard Square

A local group of Mexican restaurants is in expansion mode once again, as it now plans to open a new location in one of the busiest parts of Cambridge.

Full Story



Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Minado Restaurant in Natick Has Closed

A popular buffet spot west of Boston has shut down.

Full Story



Mr. H Opens in Boston's Seaport District

A local restaurant group has opened a new dining spot by the Boston waterfront.

Full Story



Dani's Queer Bar Opens in the Back Bay

A new bar that caters to the LGBTQ community has debuted in Boston.

Full Story

Elephantine Bakery in Portsmouth Is Expanding to a Second Location in Fort Point Neighborhood

It looks like a bakery-cafe on the New Hampshire seacoast will be joined by a second location in Boston.

Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]





Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)



