A Dancing Gronk Goes on PPE Donation Spree in Mass.

"I just want to thank the Foxboro Fire Department for keeping my house safe throughout the years"

By Asher Klein

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek pose with Foxboro firefighters after donating personal protective equipment
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek pose with Foxboro firefighters after donating personal protective equipment Friday, May 22, 2020.

Rob Gronkowski may have joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he's still a Massachusetts resident, and on Friday he showed his gratitude to a pair of his local fire departments by donating personal protective equipment to them.

He and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, dropped off masks and face shields with the Walpole and Foxboro fire departments. And in classic Gronk fashion, he had fun while doing it.

"The Walpole Fire Fighters let me get on a truck," he captioned one story on his Instagram account that showed him shimmying on the front of the fire truck.

He climbed inside a Foxboro Fire Department fire truck, too, and pretended to drive it. He also took a tour of the firehouse and took a slide down the pole.

"I just want to thank the Foxboro Fire Department for keeping my house safe throughout the years," Gronkowski said in a story.

"These are for the guys over at the firehouse, for anywhere that needs them, if they know of nursing homes they could drop them off at or their family or friends," Kostek said in one of the Instagram stories.

