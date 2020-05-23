Rob Gronkowski may have joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he's still a Massachusetts resident, and on Friday he showed his gratitude to a pair of his local fire departments by donating personal protective equipment to them.

He and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, dropped off masks and face shields with the Walpole and Foxboro fire departments. And in classic Gronk fashion, he had fun while doing it.

"The Walpole Fire Fighters let me get on a truck," he captioned one story on his Instagram account that showed him shimmying on the front of the fire truck.

He climbed inside a Foxboro Fire Department fire truck, too, and pretended to drive it. He also took a tour of the firehouse and took a slide down the pole.

"I just want to thank the Foxboro Fire Department for keeping my house safe throughout the years," Gronkowski said in a story.

Thanks for the PPE Gronk ! Class act ! pic.twitter.com/YuonWzikI0 — Walpole Firefighters L2464 (@WFDLocal2464) May 22, 2020

"These are for the guys over at the firehouse, for anywhere that needs them, if they know of nursing homes they could drop them off at or their family or friends," Kostek said in one of the Instagram stories.