A new food hall is coming to the Winthrop Center in downtown Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Another food hall is on the way to Boston, and this one will be in the heart of the city.

Based on information from a licensing board hearing page within the city's website and a post within the jobs section of bostonchefs.com, the Winthrop Center in downtown Boston is getting a food hall, and it will include a sandwich/coffee shop called Day Shift along with at least several other spots such as Ariana, Big Grin, Iris Mezze, and Gatto Pazzo. It appears that Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur John Fraser and his JF Restaurants hospitality group will be behind some--if not all--of the dining options at the food hall, and Fraser is also behind Winnie's, an upscale residents-only restaurant and bar within the Winthrop Center (the food hall will be open to all).

The Winthrop Center is located between Devonshire Street and Federal Street in the city's Financial District. (Its website is at https://winthropcenter.com/ while the website for JF Restaurants is https://www.jfrestaurants.com/)

