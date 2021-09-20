Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Milagros para Niños

A Night of Milagros para Niños

NBC Universal, Inc.

Through heartwarming stories, A Night of Milagros para Niños, Miracles for Children, will show how Boston Children’s Hospital, rated the top pediatric hospital in the country, is helping underserved Latino families here at home and around the world access world-class medical care.

It is also bringing the best pediatric care to Latinos in their home countries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hosted by Melody Mendez, the lifesaving stories are remarkable, the children and families are unforgettable.

Watch the special to see how you can help too!

Boston Business Journal Jun 15

Boston Children's Hospital Ranked No. 1 by US News for Eighth Year in a Row

Boston Business Journal Jul 2

Boston Children's CEO: $434M Expansion Is Necessary to Improve Care

This article tagged under:

Milagros para NiñosBoston Children’s HospitalMelody Mendez
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us