A&B Burgers opens at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway

By Boston Restaurant Talk

The person behind a pair of restaurants known for their burgers has opened a third location, and this one is in a food hall.

According to an Instagram post, Thomas Holland has opened A&B Burgers at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway, joining a location of A&B Burgers in Beverly and A&B Kitchen • Bar in Boston's North Station area. The new spot offers a variety of burgers along with sides, and it is open for lunch and dinner.

The address for the new location of A&B Burgers (and Time Out Market Boston) is 401 Park Drive, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for the original A&B Burgers in Beverly is at https://www.anbburgers.com/

