Accused Gunman Pleads Not Guilty in Pregnant Mother’s Killing

A Massachusetts man faced a judge on Wednesday in the shooting death of a pregnant woman early Tuesday morning at a building in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Djarflo Irving, 37, of Worcester, faced charges of manslaughter, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license in Worcester District District Court. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Court records show Irving has been in legal trouble since he was 18 years old on various charges including drug possession, underage drinking and driving without a license.

Details surrounding exactly what happened Tuesday morning were limited.

Irving was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after police issued an arrest warrant charging him with the death of 21-year-old Suheill Ortiz.

Police had responded to 15 Oread St. at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday where Ortiz was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Ortiz's sister told NBC10 Boston she was pregnant with her second child and had a young daughter.

"She was a good person, outgoing, nice, made me – made people feel happy," said Ortiz's sister, Zuleimy Ortiz.

Her sister said she had been in the building when the shooting happened and was with friends drinking on the second floor.

"I turn back and I seen the smoke, like that yellow smoke," Zuleimy Ortiz said. "She’s already lost all her – bleeding like she’s stuck on the ground."

According to The Worcester Telegram, the building is a rooming house.

The building's landlord told the paper he didn't know much about the shooting but that Ortiz did not live there.

Ortiz is being held without bail. He's due back in court next week.