Active tuberculosis case at UMass Boston, school says

A person on the UMass Boston campus has active tuberculosis, officials said in a letter to the school community Monday.

About 39 people at UMass Boston were identified as having possibly been exposed to the person with tuberculosis and have been contacted, according to the memo from University Health Services Director Robert Pomales. The individual, whose relationship with UMass Boston wasn't provided, is being treated, and may have gotten the infection years ago before it flared up.

"Although TB is a serious disease caused by a germ that is spread through the air, it is important to note that the general UMass Boston community is not at increased risk for getting a TB infection as a result of this case," Pomales said in the note.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that can be fatal if not treated properly. It can be latent, meaning that the bacteria exists in a person's body without causing disease. But it can develop into TB disease at any point after infection, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bacteria that causes TB spreads through the air, if a person who has TB disease in their lungs or throat coughs, speaks or sings, officials say, allowing others to breathe the bacteria in.

Tuberculosis is rare in Massachusetts but cases do occur. Last year, there were 153 cases in the state, according to health data, a lower case rate than nationwide. More than 90% of Massachusetts' cases were in people born outside the U.S.

UMass Boston requires all students to complete a tuberculosis screening questionnaire and international students who come from a high-risk country are required to test for it.