Adam Montgomery trial Day 4 recap: More evidence presented, mother-in-law testifies

As Adam Montgomery's murder trial continues, jurors and the public are seeing more evidence related to the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

The jury heard Tuesday from Adam Montgomery's mother-in-law, a former coworker and police in Manchester.

Christina Lubin — the mother of Kayla Montgomery, Adam's estranged wife — recalled that she met Harmony just once, when the family came to visit her Manchester home after Thanksgiving in 2019.

"I remember the pigtails and glasses," she said in court Tuesday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A former Dunkin' coworker of Adam Montgomery's testified Tuesday about a series of frantic Facebook exchanges with the man and his wife, Kayla Montgomery, hours after Harmony Montgomery is believed to have been killed.

Prosecutors say Adam Montgomery fatally punched Harmony in the head inside the family's car the following week, stuffing her into a duffel bag and putting her in his trunk.

Lubin said when the couple returned to stay with her in December, Harmony wasn't with them.

Prosecutors unwrapped a cooler found in Lubin's home. Kayla Montgomery previously testified that her husband stored Harmony's body in a red cooler while they were staying with Lubin.

Manchester Police Sgt. Brian O'Leary, a detective with the department at the time of Harmony's death, gave testimony, as did Joseph Tucker, a cybersecurity manager with Catholic Medical Center who was with the police department until 2022.

The law enforcement officials said a pink Trolls toothbrush found in the trunk of Adam Montgomery's Sebring matched DNA from Adam Montgomery and Crystal Sorey, Harmony's mother.

Anthony Bodero, who testified under immunity, told jurors he sold drugs to Adam and Kayla Montgomery in the past and let the couple stay in his Audi for a few days around Thanksgiving weekend, but there was no sign of Harmony. The defense questioned his credibility.

Matthew Gendron, a former coworker of Adam and his estranged wife Kayla Montgomery at the Dunkin' on Beech Street in Manchester, also testified, with prosecutors showing text messages between him and the couple from Dec. 8, 2019, the day after authorities believe Harmony was killed.