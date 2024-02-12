Editor’s note: Some of the details in the story below and the video player above may be disturbing for readers.

As the trial against Harmony Montgomery's father continued Monday, her stepmother took the stand once again.

Adam Montgomery is charged with murder in Harmony's death at the age of 5 in 2019. His estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, continued her testimony that began Friday.

"He wouldn't let me do anything without him being there," she said Monday of Adam Montgomery.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Kayla, that assault never happened, did it?" A defense lawyer for Adam Montgomery, the man accused of killing his daughter, Harmony, questioned her stepmother about her story of how the girl was killed, including asking about apparent inconsistencies in Kayla Montgomery's testimony. (NOTE: The testimony is graphic and may be disturbing for some viewers.)

Her husband is accused of beating Harmony to death after repeated bathroom accidents. But the defense says Kayla Montgomery is the one who knows how her 5-year-old stepdaughter died -- something she denied in court.

Under cross-examination, defense attorney Caroline Smith questioned Kayla Montgomery about Dec. 7, 2019, the day Harmony was killed. She says Adam became angry with his daughter after she soiled herself, hitting her as they drove to Burger King.

The defense suggested the attack never happened, but Kayla Montgomery said it did, and she tried unsuccessfully to intervene.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Adam Montgomery's attorneys portrayed the witness as being indifferent to Harmony's health and welfare, failing to clean her up when she wet herself. They have suggested she is the one who really killed the child.

Prosecutors asked Kayla Montgomery if she still loved the defendant.

"I still care about him. Because he's the father of my children. He was my best friend," she said through tears. "It's been hard for me to just let go."

Despite the expected snowstorm, the judge expects the trial to continue Tuesday.