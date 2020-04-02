Al Horford Makes Generous Donation to Boston Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

It looks like Philadelphia 76ers big-man Al Horford has yet to cut ties with Boston, or any former cities where he played basketball for that matter.

The former Celtic has made a generous $500,000 donation to aid coronavirus relief efforts in Boston and every other city where he's played basketball, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

76ers' Al Horford (@Al_Horford) has donated $500,000 to aid coronavirus pandemic in his home country of the Dominican Republic, as well as each U.S. region in which he has played basketball (Michigan/Gainesville, FL./Atlanta/Boston/Philadelphia). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2020

Horford, who was born in the Dominican Republic, played high school basketball in Michigan before attending college at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He won two national championships with the Gators and was drafted third overall in 2007 by the Atlanta Hawks.

The 33-year-old spent three seasons with the Celtics (2016-2019) before signing a massive contract with the 76ers as a free agent this past summer.

It's pretty generous for Horford to donate a large sum of money amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and he joins a long list of athletes who are doing their part to aid the community during this difficult time.