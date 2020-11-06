Alex Cora Returning as Red Sox Manager: Report

The Boston Red Sox are bringing back Alex Cora as their manager, according to a report.

Jon Heyman from the MLB Network reported the news shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

Breaking: Alex Cora is back as Red Sox manager — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2020

Cora got his old job back over Sam Fuld in the end. Hard not to hire the guy who guided the team to a World Series title only a couple years ago. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2020

Red Sox people flew down to Puerto Rico to interview Cora late last week. Apparently, he answered all their questions satisfactorily. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2020

Multiple reports had the race for the team's manager narrowed down to Cora and Sam Fuld on Thursday. Fuld, the Philadelphia Phillies' integrative baseball performance director, is from New Hampshire.

Cora, who managed the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 but parted ways with Boston in January amid the fallout of the 2017 Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, has "the support of ownership, fans and some star Red Sox players," Heyman reported earlier this week.