Alex Cora

Alex Cora Returning as Red Sox Manager: Report

He managed the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 but parted ways with Boston in January amid the fallout of the 2017 Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal

By Marc Fortier

The Boston Red Sox are bringing back Alex Cora as their manager, according to a report.

Jon Heyman from the MLB Network reported the news shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

Multiple reports had the race for the team's manager narrowed down to Cora and Sam Fuld on Thursday. Fuld, the Philadelphia Phillies' integrative baseball performance director, is from New Hampshire.

Cora, who managed the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 but parted ways with Boston in January amid the fallout of the 2017 Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, has "the support of ownership, fans and some star Red Sox players," Heyman reported earlier this week.

