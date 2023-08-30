All abuzz: Aggressive insects reported in several Mass. towns

Several towns in Massachusetts are warning about aggressive wasps, bees, and hornets.

Police in Medway temporarily closed the town’s dog park on Tuesday and warned about “an influx of hornets.”

The park appeared to be back open on Wednesday.

In Ashland, public works crews taped off an area of Montenegro Sqaure with wasps showing “aggressive behavior.”

And on Tuesday morning in Marblehead, a woman could not even get into her car with so many bees and wasps attracted to sap on the vehicle. Police had to block off that area of Roundhouse Road.

“I think her day was delayed that’s for sure. sounds like a sticky situation,” Marblehead resident Douglas Santa Cruz said. “Kind of an interesting one. That’s Marblehead for you. We’re all unique.”

Police told NBC10 Boston the woman in Marblehead was told to wait until dark to get into her car.

According to state environmental experts, there is nothing unusual or unnatural happening. The colonies and nests have been just growing since the spring.