Amber Alert Issued for 2 New Hampshire Kids Taken From Grandmother's Home

New Hampshire police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who have gone missing from their grandmother's home.

Police in Somersworth, New Hampshire, say 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and 8-year-old Chance Wilson were last seen at the home on Colonial Village Park around 7:30p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the children may have been taken by their mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols, who does not have custody of the children. Police say Nichols suffers from a mental health and substance abuse disorder.

Nichols was last seen driving a gray 2009 Honda Civic with Maine veteran license plate.

According to police, the children may have been taken out of the home through a window. Alaina Wilson's phone was reportedly left on her bed.

Anyone with any information about the children's locations is asked to contact Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-3131.