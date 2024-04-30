MILFORD

Ambulance transporting patient involved in crash near Milford Hospital

Four people - including the original patient - were taken to the hospital after the crash with non-life-threatening injuries

By Thea DiGiammerino

An ambulance light
Alex Matthews

An ambulance carrying a patient was involved in a crash as it approached the hospital in Milford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The Medway Fire Department confirmed its ambulance was involved in the crash near 291 Main St. in Milford while the crew was on its way to Milford Regional Medical Center. Three people - the original patient in the ambulance, an EMT who was in the back of the ambulance with the patient, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital from the crash scene. The driver of the ambulance was also taken to the hospital shortly after. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Medway Ambulance 2 has significant damage and is out of service.

Milford Fire, Milford Police, and Community EMS responded to the scene. The Milford Police Department is investigating.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MILFORD
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us