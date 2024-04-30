Ambulance transporting patient involved in crash near Milford Hospital

An ambulance carrying a patient was involved in a crash as it approached the hospital in Milford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The Medway Fire Department confirmed its ambulance was involved in the crash near 291 Main St. in Milford while the crew was on its way to Milford Regional Medical Center. Three people - the original patient in the ambulance, an EMT who was in the back of the ambulance with the patient, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital from the crash scene. The driver of the ambulance was also taken to the hospital shortly after. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Medway Ambulance 2 has significant damage and is out of service.

Milford Fire, Milford Police, and Community EMS responded to the scene. The Milford Police Department is investigating.

More details were not immediately available.