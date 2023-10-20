Amid hazing investigation, BC swimmers and divers turn to court in effort to lift suspension

The Boston College swimming and diving team — embattled in an investigation into hazing allegations — is vying to have its suspension lifted via a preliminary court order requested by more than half of its members, according to the Boston Globe.

The private university in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, announced in September that it was suspending the men's and women's swimming and diving programs indefinitely, saying that, "Athletics has determined a program suspension is warranted, pending a full investigation by the University."

The hazing allegations got almost immediate pushback from team members and their families, with some hiring lawyers and asking the school to retract its statement and lift the suspension.

Now, the Globe is reporting that 37 swimmers and divers have submitted a request for a temporary restraining order that would allow the team of 67 to compete again.

A Middlesex County judge is expected to hold a hearing on the request on Tuesday.