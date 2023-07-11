Once unhoused himself, this Boston College grad is on a mission to end homelessness

A recent Boston College graduate is back at it, walking hundreds of miles for 19 days straight. It’s all to raise awareness and money to end homelessness.

Just weeks ago, NBC10 Boston featured Gordon Wayne's mission to raise awareness about homelessness and its impacts. Wayne was unhoused after high school, but he found the support to attend classes at BC and now he has a success story. It all started with a walk from his hometown to school - over 500 miles.

Now he'll do it again. At 3 a.m. Tuesday, he left his hometown in West Virginia on a new journey to highlight the cause. This time, he’s walking his way to the University of Georgia..exactly 557 miles. He’ll be attending law school there this fall.

Gordon says the struggles of the walk, and the sleeping on sidewalks or motel stays, are a good representation of what it is like to be homeless.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I can never forget the soul-crushing experience of having nowhere to turn that homelessness inevitably entails. Most importantly, my memory of this traumatic time ensures I will never stop fighting beside those who must persevere without shelter," he wrote on a fundraising page.

The support he received on his walk to Boston a few years ago is what inspired him to continue his mission. He ended up raising more than $170,000 as people followed his journey. He said this time he hopes to double that amount. All the money goes to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

A Boston College graduate who was once homeless is now on a selfless mission.

If you’d like to support Gordon and follow his journey, visit his Youtube channel.