Amid Pandemic, Company Brings Cheer to Boston-Area Lawns

Alice Speck of Brookline, Massachusetts says all she wanted to do was figure out a unique way to mark her mother’s 65th Birthday during the pandemic.

Since she couldn’t travel to Salt Lake City to be with her in person, and since her mother wasn’t accepting deliveries for safety reasons, she decided to head to the internet for ideas.

Not only did she find the company Card My Yard, which set up a surprise birthday display on her mother’s lawn, she found inspiration to bring the business back home.

"I thought oh my gosh, Boston needs this," says Speck.

Speck not only delivered her cross-country message but decided to buy into the franchise and begin running her own business in the Boston area.

The busy mother of two says she never imagined she’d consider adding another responsibility to her list at the height of a pandemic, but here she is.

"I thought I haven’t seen this. All of our milestones are worth celebrating and we’re in a time where people want to share this good news and want to do it in a safe way."

Now, Speck is spreading the cheer — for a career, launching Card My Yard Boston this summer.

Customers order their message online and Speck does all the work, decking out the lawn of the recipient and then removing the display 24 or 48 hours later.

She says it is a unique way to keep everyone connected at a time when marking milestones has become a challenge.

"I think it’s brought tremendous joy to my family," says Speck, who also notes her husband and sons have loved getting in on the action as well.

Speck says it’s a new chapter in her life that she’s looking forward to writing out.

"I never thought ever about owning a business or being a mom-prenuer." Says Speck. "I thought this is a chance I’m willing to take."

