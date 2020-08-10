The replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1620 is returning to the coastal town after undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation in Connecticut over the last three years.

The 64-year-old historic reproduction is finally arriving back at the harbor, just down the road from the Plimoth Plantation living history museum, after an $11.2 million renovation project in Mystic, Connecticut and several months of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mayflower II is set to depart from Bourne Monday after spending the weekend there.

The original plan had called for a celebratory departure in late April with several stops at southern New England ports before a May arrival. That was to include being led into Boston Harbor under sail with the USS Constitution for a maritime festival to mark the 400th anniversary of the original Mayflower voyage.

But those plans were scrapped because of the pandemic.

Another scheduled stop in Newport, Rhode Island was canceled last week because of travel restrictions required of people who visit the state. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker established a two-week quarantine requirement for people from Rhode Island or who visit three due to a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The Mayflower II also made an unscheduled stop in New Bedford, Massachusetts, last week to shelter during Tropical Storm Isaias.

The beloved vessel has been a major tourist attraction and educational tool since it arrived in Plymouth as a gift from England in 1957.

Stabilization efforts began in 2014, with the ship spending part of the year in Mystic. Continuous restoration work began at the seaport museum in 2016, with shipwrights from the seaport museum and artisans from Plimoth Plantation engaged in the work.

The ship's keel was saved, but nearly 75% of the vessel is new.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.