Amtrak service between Boston and New Haven suspended for hours

By Thea DiGiammerino

Amtrak service between Boston and New Haven, Connecticut, was disrupted for hours Tuesday due to power issues, the railroad said in a statement.

Amtrak Northeast announced around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that service was suspended through at least 8 p.m. due to downed trees on the tracks.

More details were not immediately available.

