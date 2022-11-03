An ‘Alarming Level' of Children Are Seeking Mental Health Care & Some Enduring Long Waits

Workforce shortages in behavioral health have left hundreds of patients in limbo, waiting in hospital emergency rooms until they can receive treatment. Children's hospitals are dealing with compounding capacity issues as they see a surge in respiratory illnesses alongside more young people seeking mental health care.

"Children should not have to wait days and weeks and sometimes months to access appropriate care," Amara Anosike, director of Behavioral Health Policy and Advocacy for Boston Children’s Hospital said.

Anosike said children in need of help are "boarding" at emergency departments, waiting for a behavioral health inpatient bed.

"They’re in a catch-22 where they are arriving to our emergency department too acute to go home and wait for treatment, so they have to remain in a noisy and crowded environment that is not necessarily designed for therapeutic intervention until that placement becomes available," she explained.

The latest weekly report by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association counted over 500 behavioral health patients boarding in emergency departments across the state - 76 were pediatric patients.

"There's really an alarming level of children that are having mental health symptoms. More than we see we saw before the pandemic," Meri Viano of the Parent Professional Advocacy League.

The league advocates for mental health support for families.

"We need the community to be able to respond in the community and that's of dire need immediately to be able to shift," Viano said.

In October the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced a $2.9 million grant program to support programs that connect patients in need of urgent mental health care to treatment without needing to go through a hospital's ER.

Gov. Charlie Baker also signed the Mental Health ABC Act in August, creating a number of provisions to address access to behavioral health treatment.

"There's a lot more families that are going to be coming forward. So we need to deal with this crisis immediately," Viano warned.