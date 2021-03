Police in Andover, Massachusetts, are looking for an 82-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.

Nicholas Morano was last seen walking on Tewksbury Street around noon, police said.

Morano is described as being about 5'6 with a slim build. When he was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat and a baseball cap with veteran markings, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-475-0411.