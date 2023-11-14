antisemitism

Antisemitic graffiti painted on road in Wayland

The vandalism comes at a time of heightened tensions and concerns about an increase in antisemitic incidents amid the war between Israel and Hamas

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police in Wayland, Massachusetts, are investigating antisemitic vandalism discovered on a roadway Tuesday morning.

Wayland police said officers were called to Rice Road around 8:50 a.m. and found large swastikas painted in two separate spots on the road.

"There is no place for this kind of hatred and bigotry in our community," said Acting Police Ed Chief Burman. "Every resident deserves to live their life free of harassment and hatred, and we will do everything in our power to support our community."

The Wayland Public Works Department responded to clean up.

This comes at a time of heightened tensions and concerns about an increase in antisemitic incidents amid the war between Israel and Hamas. It also comes on the same day as a "March for Israel" rally in Washington, D.C. that was expected to draw thousands of people.

The Wayland Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center are investigating and are in contact with the Anti-Defamation League. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayland Police Department at 508-358-4721 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 508-358-1726.

This article tagged under:

antisemitismIsrael-Hamas WarWayland
