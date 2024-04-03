dorchester

Armed carjacking under investigation in Dorchester

The suspect reportedly showed a gun

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston police are investigating an armed carjacking in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday.

Police said it happened around 5:11 p.m. near 66 Peninsula Place. The suspect reportedly showed a gun.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

