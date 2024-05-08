As one round of rain clears, another one nears with few thunderstorms possible

Morning showers continue to move through, but a second round of rain is on the way. We're not deep in the throws of severe weather Wednesday, but the second line does contain potential to drop a few thunderstorms in.

Timing of next round of heavy rain, isolated t-storms

It looks like the best chance will be around 4 p.m. through southern Worcester County into Foxborough and then the South Shore around 6 p.m. There will be lightning embedded in the storms and gusty winds.

We're not looking at a major tornado threat, but few could present signs of rotation.

The forecast of the second line is a bit more conditional based on if skies clear at times. The emergent of sun would bring potential for the storminess through the evening drive.

Once storms exit, fog and more rain are on tap

As storms clear Wednesday night, there will be fog through Thursday morning. The day will have some sun in the morning, with yet another round of rain for the afternoon and evening. It isn't likely as strong, nor widespread.