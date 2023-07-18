Armed home invasion under investigation in Brookline

Multiple people with masks on broke into a home in Brookline, Massachusetts, and assaulted a person inside during what authorities have described as an armed home invasion early Tuesday morning, according to the city's police department.

The Brookline Police Department said in a news release that its officers responded to the armed home invasion on Warren Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Investigators believe a gun was fired during the home invasion.

There's an active search ongoing for those involved, and there remained a heavy police presence on Warren Street and Walnut Street.

No additional details were provided by police.