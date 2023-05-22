Arrest Made in 2021 Killing of 19-Year-Old From Worcester

A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, man has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old Worcester man found dead in Leominster in 2021.

Wilbert I. Nieves, 25, will be arraigned on the murder charge in Leominster District Court on June 1, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday. The charge was filed in court on Friday.

Nieves is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Franklin Mane in 2021. Mane's body was found in an overgrown area at the edge of a parking lot on Industrial Road in Leominster on May 12, 2021.

The state medical examiner determined Mane died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A body was found Wednesday on Industrial Road in Leominster, Massachusetts, the district attorney said.

Mane had last been seen alive in Worcester on March 6 of 2021.

Nieves is currently in custody at a Massachusetts jail on unrelated firearms charges, the district attorney's office said.