Back Bay

Arrest Made in Back Bay Shooting, Boston Police Say

Gunfire was reported about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday near Fairfield and Boylston streets, in a popular upscale shopping and dining area

By Asher Klein and Oscar Margain

A man was arrested Thursday in a shooting that took place the night before in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood, police said.

Brandon Sicard, a 29-year-old from Boston, is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a gun and firing a gun within 500 feet of a home, local police announced.

He'll be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The gunfire was reported about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday near Fairfield and Boylston streets, in a popular upscale shopping and dining area of town. No one was hurt but cars were hit by bullets.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

