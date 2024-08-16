New Bedford

Arrest made in deadly New Bedford shooting

Anthony Jalo, of New Bedford, was arrested and will arraigned on a murder charge in New Bedford District Court

By Anthony Vega

new bedford police
WJAR-TV

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting nearly two weeks ago in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

The shooting occurred around 1:37 a.m. on Aug. 4 on Earle Street, where a resident found Aaron Britto suffering from multiple injuries, according to District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Britto, who was initially found in the grass between Morna Lounge and Grill and a home at 234 Earle St., was taken to Saint Luke's Hospital, where he died, Quinn said.

Anthony Jalo was arrested and charged with murder. He's scheduled to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court Friday.

It's unclear if Jalo, of New Bedford, had an attorney who could speak to his charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

