Arrest Made in Machete Assault on USPS Letter Carrier in Lowell

A young male has been arrested in connection with an assault on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier earlier this week, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell police said they responded to Porter Street for a report of an assault that had just occurred.

The victim, an adult male who works as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, had injuries to his right hand and wrist area. He told police that he located the suspect in his mail truck as he returned to it following a delivery.

The mail carrier told police the suspect pointed an Airsoft rifle at the mail carrier, and when the man attempted to defend himself, the suspect pulled a machete from his waistband and slashed at the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect on foot a short distance away. After a foot pursuit, they took him into custody.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. No update on his condition was released.

The young male suspect, whose name and age were not released, was charged with assault and battery by a machete, assault by an Airsoft rifle, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. No details on his court appearance or bail information was released.

The U.S. Postal Service is also investigating, police said.