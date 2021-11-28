Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Arrest Made in Stabbing of Woman in NH

Terrance Sleweon, of Bow, was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire man is under arrest after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck on Sunday morning in the town of Bow.

Bow police said they responded to a residence on Bow Bog Road around 11:44 a.m. for a reported disturbance. When they arrived, they found a female resident who had been stabbed in the neck.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She was taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.

Terrance Sleweon, of Bow, was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing and transported to the Bow Police Department. It wasn't clear what charges he might face, but police said he also had active arrest warrants out of Rochester and Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 59 mins ago

US Travel Ban Set to Take Effect as Omicron Variant Is Detected in More Countries

New England Patriots 4 hours ago

Patriots Take Down Titans for Sixth Straight Win

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireBow
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us