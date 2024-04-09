As Boston leaders debate bringing on ‘rat czar,' communities try artful approach

For Boston artist Sobek, putting together thought-provoking pieces comes naturally.

"As an artist, I sometimes want to take advantage of what the buzz is," said Sobek.

That's especially true in this moment. Allston has been struggling with a rat problem, and the community is enlisting artists to bring attention to the issue.

"They were like, 'Hey, do you want to paint a rat trap? A rat box?' I'm like, 'Huh?'" said Sobak.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The idea came from the mind of Ricky Meinke, who heads up the "Rat City Arts Festival." In 2024, the group is inviting local artists to paint on a poison-free rat trap to beautify the neighborhood and bring attention to the issue.

"We've taken the City of Boston's program for beautifying utility boxes," said Meinke. "I've seen these rat boxes across the neighborhood so many times, I thought, 'Why can't we apply the same idea?'"

A pest control office could soon be coming to Boston as the city looks for new ways to combat a rising rodent problem.

But real progress needs to come from City Hall. Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn is calling for a rat czar to be hired, and for an office of pest control to be created.

On Tuesday, members of the council heard testimony in committee.

"Pest control is a public safety issue," Flynn said. "It's impacting every neighborhood across the city. It's about working together."

Allston residents are watching closely to see what change, if any, can be created on this issue.

"I think it can help start the conversation in a creative way," said Sobek.

The rat czar issue still needs to be moved out of committee and over to the entire Boston City Council for a final vote.