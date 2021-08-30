As Family Mourns Marine Sgt. Killed in Afghanistan, Lawrence to Hold Vigil

The devastated family of Sgt. Johanny Rosario, one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing outside Kabul's airport last week, is preparing to welcome the Marine's remains home to Lawrence, Massachusetts.

"She's going to be home soon," said her brother, Erick Rosario.

He said Johanny was the oldest of four in their tight-knit Dominican family, and her death in Thursday's explosion leaves behind a sister, two brothers and her heartbroken parents. She was 25.

"My sister, she lost her life for the United States and ... my mom's just been receiving nothing but bad news, you know, left and right, and it's not right," Erick Rosario said.

Jaime Melendez called the news of Rosario's death personally devastating. In his decade serving as the director of Lawrence Veterans Services, he said, he's worked with hundreds of Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, or JROTC, members, but Rosario was special.

"There's always some that stick out, you know, they just– they have a light about them, if you will. She was definitely one of those," Melendez said.

A vigil honoring Rosario's life will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Mayor Kendrys Vasquez announced Monday night.

A 2014 graduate of Lawrence High School, Rosario spent a semester at Bridgewater State University before enlisting as a full-time U.S. Marine.

"Though she was only on our campus for a short period of time, she's still one of us and she'll be considered a Bear for life," said Brian Duchaney, program lead at the Office of Military and Veteran Students Services at Bridgewater State University.

Fellow veterans stopped by the family's home in Lawrence Monday to pay their respects.

"The community is very affected, very affected," said Jackei Marmol. "We have all come together, we are all in grief."

On Thursday, after suicide bombings outside the Kabul airport killed 12 U.S. service members and a number of Afghans, President Joe Biden expressed support for family members and spoke directly to those who carried out the attack.

President Joe Biden has called the fallen military members heroes who represent the best of America.

Rosario was assigned to the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade and was helping to process the crowd flocking to Kabul's international airport amid the frantic evacuation of the U.S. and its allies when the suicide bombing took place -- also killing scores of Afghans.

The U.S. military's mission in the country came to an end Monday -- early Tuesday morning in Kabul -- as the last American troops flew out of Afghanistan, ending the longest war in U.S. history.

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said Monday the U.S. had completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, marking an end to the longest war in American history. “The last manned aircraft is now clearing the airspace above Afghanistan,” McKenzie said.