Attleboro woman wins $1M lotto prize twice in 10-week span

In both cases, Christine Wilson took home the $650,000 cash prize, the State Lottery Commission said

By Staff Reports

An Attleboro, Massachusetts, woman has hit the jackpot — not once but twice playing the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Christine Wilson won $1 million in a $10 instant ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said. She bought the ticket at Family Food Mart in Mansfield.

However, this isn't the only time Wilson won.

Back in February, she won her first jackpot off a $50 instant ticket, which she bought at Dub's Discount Liquors in Mansfield.

In both cases, Wilson took home the $650,000 cash prize, the commission said.

