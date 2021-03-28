Authorities ID 19-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Cambridge

Authorities have released the name of a 19-year-old Cambridge man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Xavier Louis-Jacques, 19, of Cambridge, found outside of his car by a passerby who called 911. Officers responded to the 911 call in the area of Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts on Pemberton Street around 12:40 a.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found Louis-Jacques suffering from gunshot wounds. Louis-Jacques was taken to Mount Auburn Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police continue to hunt for the gunman.

Residents who live in the area say it's common for kids to be playing pick-up basketball on the court, but not to see a crime scene.

"I feel super safe around here, so it really surprises me," said nearby resident Jessica Schwartz. "I've never heard of anything like that happening in this area."

“I walk obviously every day in times of COVID. So, yes, [there are] a lot of kids; it’s not a bad area," resident Petr Ilyinskii said.

Members of the community gathered for a candlelight vigil outside the basketball court Saturday evening, remembering the victim and speaking out against gun violence.

"This was a senseless murder. This is a kid that went to school right behind us, he was killed in front of his middle school," said Jennifer Kay.Goodman, who says her son knew the victim.

"We need to work to try to fix it," she added.

The incident remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Cambridge Police and State Police detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.