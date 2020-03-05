Authorities ID Man Found Dead in a Pond in Ayer in January

Authorities have identified a man found dead in a pond in Ayer, Massachusetts, in January.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said on Thursday that Thomas Cormier, 49, appears to have been operating a snowmobile on a frozen Grove Pond on Jan. 29.

She said investigators observed a snowmobile track entering the pond with no signs of exit. Cormier's body was discovered near a partially frozen snowmobile after police were notified he had been missing for more than a week.