Man Struck By Police Cruiser in Fairhaven, Suffers Serious Injuries

The pedestrian's condition remains unclear after being hit by a car in Fairhaven

By Mary Markos

A pedestrian was seriously injured in Fairhaven, Massachusetts Tuesday night after being struck by a police cruiser, officials said.

The Fairhaven police and fire departments responded to the crash on Huttleston Avenue just before 11 p.m.

According to police, the officer driving the cruiser immediately stopped and called for help.

The pedestrian, a man, was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford. There was no further word on his condition.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s office are leading the investigation. 

