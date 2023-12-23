Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Fall River

A police investigation is underway in Fall River, Massachusetts, after a person was found shot dead on Saturday evening.

Police responded to Bank Street around 5:20p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. According to police, one person was found fatally shot and another person at the scene sustained a minor hand injury. Authorities say it's unclear what caused the hand injury. That person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released.