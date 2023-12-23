Fall River

Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Fall River

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

A police investigation is underway in Fall River, Massachusetts, after a person was found shot dead on Saturday evening.

Police responded to Bank Street around 5:20p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. According to police, one person was found fatally shot and another person at the scene sustained a minor hand injury. Authorities say it's unclear what caused the hand injury. That person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Fall River
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us