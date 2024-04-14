Authorities make safety preparations for Marathon Monday

Authorities are making safety preparations for the 128th running of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

While the FBI says there aren’t any specific threats to the marathon at this point, they want people to stay vigilant.

They have eyes all along the route with control centers, cameras and observation points set up. Starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, the state emergency operations center at MEMA headquarters in Framingham will be home to the Boston Marathon Unified Coordination Center, serving as a safety hub.

Boston police, firefighters and EMS will be patrolling the course and in position with the ability to call for backup if needed.

Officials are asking you to listen to law enforcement and race officials, expect bag checks and make sure your phone settings are set up to receive emergency public safety messages.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the marathon is in the top category of high-interest public security events across the country, right in line with the Super Bowl.

“There are so many scenarios that are prepared for that we are ready for and hope and know will never come to pass but rest assured there is a lot that goes into making sure first of all this is a safe race and that its welcoming, family friendly and fun for all.” said Mayor Wu.

