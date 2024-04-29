More signs being added around Sumner Tunnel to remind truck drivers of height restrictions

More signs will be added around the Sumner Tunnel in Boston to help remind truck drivers of height restrictions, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Monday.

This comes after several incidents of over height trucks getting stuck in the tunnel, MassDOT said.

"Safety is our number one priority when it comes to drivers on our highways," said Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt. "We want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to limit truck incidents from happening as well as reducing the delays associated with these incidents."

Variable message signs will be placed ahead of the tunnel, showing alternate routes to truckers who are looking to access Interstate 93 north and south, according to MassDOT.

MassDOT told drivers to expect delays Friday afternoon. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

New low clearance signs will also be posted ahead of the entrance portals and chains will be "retrofitted" on existing signs to warn of the tunnel clearance, MassDOT said.

Drivers should make sure their trucks are compliant with the posted height limits before entering a tunnel, MassDOT said. If it exceeds the height limit, drivers should find a different route that will avoid tunnels.

If a truck approaching a tunnel doesn't meet the clearance, the driver should "pull over, stop and set brakes before the clearance," according to officials. Then, they should call police for assistance.

MassDOT said it's in contact with the Trucking Association of Massachusetts and other partners on this issue.