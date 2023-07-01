Authorities report a possible sighting of missing Stoughton woman

Authorities have reported a sighting of someone who fits the description of Emma Tetewsky, the woman from Stoughton who was last seen on Monday.

Stoughton Police say the person was wearing a brown dress and a hooded sweatshirt tied around her waist.

A perimeter has been set between 2050 Central Street, the Hansen School, Mill Street and the Lakewood Pines area, according to authorities.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid engaging with the person and if you see someone matching the description to call 911.

"She remains missing and we're concerned for her health and wellbeing," Chief Donna McNamara said at a news conference last Thursday.

The 31-year-old was last seen around noon at her home in the area of Mill Street on Monday, according to police, and she was reported missing Tuesday. She did not have her cellphone on her.

Tetewsky is about 5-foot-3 and about 120 lbs., police have said. She is known to visit Stoughton's Pinewood Pond and Sharon's Lake Massapoag.

"She is known to have a history of mental health challenges," police wrote in a statement, and McNamara said they were concerned she may not have taken her medications since Sunday.

The search was focused on the Mill Street area and Lakewood Drive, police said, asking people in the area to check surveillance cameras and buildings on their properties for any sign of Tetewsky since Sunday.

She may have been spotted near Hammer Shop Pond in Sharon, according to McNamara, who said Tetwesky is believed to enjoy walking in the woods and may be disheveled or unkempt.

Other law enforcement agencies were helping in the search, including by sharing drones and boats, police said.