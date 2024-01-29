Authorities seek owner of emaciated dog found in Brookline

Investigators are looking to identify the owner of a golden retriever mix found emaciated in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The dog, who is about 3 three years old, was brought to MSPCA-Angell Wednesday after being found in the area of Newton Street and Clyde Street, the animal welfare organization said Monday.

"This dog was in bad shape when she came to us," Mike Keiley of MSPCA-Angell said in a statement Monday. "On a scale of one to nine, with one being extremely emaciated and nine being obese, she had a body condition score of one."

Keiley says the dog, whom staff are calling Brooke, weighed about 10 pounds when she was brought in, and she should weigh at least double that.

"We put her on a defined refeeding program, and she's been stabilizing since," Keiley said. "We're optimistic that she may be able to leave the hospital early this week."

MSPCA says its law enforcement division is working with the Brookline Police Department and animal control to find the dog's owner. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-522-6008 or 1-800-628-5808. Tips can also be left by emailing animalcontrol@brooklinema.gov or on the MSPCA's website.