One dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Lynn

The Chief of Police in Lynn and the District Attorney will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to offer more details on the shooting.

By Irvin Rodriguez

One person is dead, two are in critical condition and four others were wounded in a shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning, prosecutors say.

Authorities say they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at a social gathering. The Essex District Attorney said they confirmed the shots came from a vehicle.

Police at the scene were investigating a black SUV with shattered windows.

Authorities believe the attacked was targeted and not random.

There have been no arrests made.

