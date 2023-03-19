Award-Winning Chef Plans New Fenway Restaurant, Popular Restaurant Closing: This Week's Food News

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 13 and March 19, 2023.

Moon Love Cafe Opens in Downtown Boston

A new spot that features bubble tea has come to the heart of Boston.

Bailey and Sage to Return to State Street in Downtown Boston, Opening in the Former Au Bon Pain Space

A local cafe and caterer is being reborn on State Street, though in a new location.

The Turing Tavern to Open in the Former Drifter's Tale Space in Inman Square

A new restaurant and bar is on its way to Cambridge, taking over the space where a comfort food spot with global influences had been.

DW French Plans to Open in the Fenway

A new restaurant is on its way to Boston, and an award-winning chef is behind it.

Bubbling Brook in Westwood Will Not Reopen Its Kitchen; Ice Cream Will Continue to Be Available

A popular roadside restaurant and ice cream stand will be scaling back operations for at least this season.

