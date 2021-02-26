Local

Baby Found in Trash Can in Dorchester, Officials Say; Mom Found Amid Investigation

A woman said she helped find the baby in the trash can after hearing crying coming from inside

By Asher Klein and Eli Rosenberg

Police during an investigation in Dorchester
NBC10 Boston

A newborn baby was found in a trash can in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday, paramedics said. Police said the child's mother has been located.

Paramedics with the Boston Emergency Medical Service were called to Dorchester Avenue near Adams Street around 1 p.m., according to Boston EMS.

The baby was rushed to a hospital, EMS officials said.

The child's condition and age weren't immediately known, according to the Boston Police Department, which didn't offer more information about the infant.

But police did say the mother of the baby has been found and an active investigation continues.

A woman said she helped find the baby in the trash can after hearing crying coming from inside.

Silvana Sanchez said she flagged a nearby paramedic, who "grabbed a grocery bag out of the trash can. Two other EMTs came over, cut the bag open -- there was a newborn baby found inside of it."

Sanchez said she heard the baby was alive and well, though the incident left her upset.

She said that, at first, "I thought it was like puppies, because it just sounded fake."

A large police presence was seen in the area, and the entrances to a few stores on Dorchester Avenue were cordoned off.

